Each week we take a look at all the Alabama commits, looking into their games and how they stood out. Across the country, on the high school front, things are starting to come to a conclusion; however, the good thing is that most of the commits will be playing in the playoffs. Here we break down the performances of last week.

On Friday, Ocean Springs improved to 9-0 in a 58-33 victory over Gulfport. Hubbard, who's been deadly in the passing game, had a sub-par night with 112 yards completing 9 out of his 14 attempts, including one interception. However, in the running game, Hubbard went wild with 199 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns. Ocean Springs will take on Harrison Central (3-6) to try and finish the regular season undefeated.

Another week, another win seems to be the case for Hutchinson as they improved to 8-0 over the weekend in a 31-7 victory over Highland Community College. Benson had a somewhat normal day on his end, finishing the day with six receptions for 56 yards. Next week Hutchinson will take on Independence Community College (3-4).

Young and his teammates have had an interesting year when you factor in the hurricane/canceled games however, Lehigh has done well moving forward, collecting themselves after a 1-3 start to the year. On Friday night, Lehigh defeated Riverdale in the "Battle for the Bell" that helped deliver Lehigh the district championship.

After losing to Stanley last week 37-0, North Kansas City and Hill responded well in their first playoff game, defeating Central (5-5) in overtime 34-28. Hill and company will take on Fort Osage (7-2) next week for the second round of the playoffs.

Pulido and his Apple Valley (Calif.) teammates finished the regular season on Friday night, winning fashion 56-2. They finish the regular season 8-2 and will now take on Inglewood (10-0) this upcoming weekend. Pulido has been viewed as one of their most consistent blockers, running a lot of the offense through him and his side of the ball.

Ever since their loss to St.Augustine, Zachary has been on a role as they defeated Liberty Magnet (1-7) 62-12, improving to 7-1 on the year with one game remaining before the playoffs. Holstein finished with 183 yards on 13 of 18 passing, including one touchdown. On the ground, Holstein finished with 23 rushing yards and one touchdown. In the final game of the season, Zachary will take on Catholic-B.R (8-1) this upcoming Friday to finish the regular season and determine final playoff seatings. Expect a big game from Holstein.

For the first time in 12 years, Pearl River C.C won six games ending the year on a high note and securing themselves a playoff spot for the school's first playoff appearance since 2008. Justin must have known it was a big night, as he finished with 12 tackles, one sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss. He made the plays when it mattered, and now Pearl River C.C is looking toward the playoffs.



Tyler Legacy has had a difficult season losing some tough matchups; however, on Friday, Legacy entered the win column again in a 31-24 victory over North Forney (3-6). Legacy has a very small chance to make the playoff, currently sitting at 2-8 with Rockwall (8-1) looming. Renaud finished with multiple tackles for loss and a sack on the night.

Collins' stats were unavailable in Rome's 30-0 win Creekview. The Wolves will finish its region schedule on the road against Etowah on Friday.

Haynes had another efficient game on the ground rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns on six carries in Buford's 56-7 win against Mountain View. Haynes now has more than 1,000 yards rushing as he averages more than 120.3 yards per game along with 13 touchdowns.

McElderry and Anniston remained undefeated, shutting out Cleburne County 42-0. The Bulldogs are the No. 1-seed and will host Sipsey Valley in the first round of the playoffs.

Formby led the way as Northridge cruised to a 41-14 win against Alma Bryant. The Jaguars will travel to Pelham for their first-round matchup in the state playoffs. For more on Formby's performance click here.

Downs and Mill Creek thumped Dacula 45-0 to wrap up the region schedule. The No. 1 safety in the country scored two touchdowns on the night, one rushing and one receiving. He's tallied more than 500 yards of total offense this season while leading the defense with 44 total tackles along with four interceptions. The Hawks secured the second spot in their region and will host Mountain View in their final regular season game.

Alinen and Loomis Chaffee fell to Choate Rosemary Hall 26-15 on Saturday, handing the Pelicans their first loss of the season. With two home games remaining, Loomis sits second in the Founders League.

Clay-Charkville was on a bye this week. Mbakwe has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and will look to be back in uniform when the Cougars host Parker in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

Thompson High School was off this week and will host Huntsville in the first round of the playoffs.

Hewitt-Trussville was also off this week as it prepares to face Florence on Friday.