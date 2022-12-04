The season is nearly finished, and Alabama has had several players play deep into the playoffs. Over the weekend, Alabama had more commits crowned state champs while others get set for their own state title games. Overall, Alabama's commits have shown out over the weekend, and this weekend was no different. Therefore, we take a look at how several Alabama commits fared.

2025 Commits

Saraland won the Alabama state championship over the weekend, defeating Mountain Brook 38-17. Over the season, Williams has been a consistent standout, displaying an ability to be almost unguardable. Williams was the star of the day in the state championship game, going for four touchdowns on the night with 291 all-purpose yards. He was a force all year and will carry this momentum into the off-season, helping recruit other top talents across the state.

2024 Commits

Rome fell to Langston Hughes 42-3 over the weekend. Collins didn't have any listed stats, but from what he shared, the team made mistakes you can't overcome. At this point, Collins is locked in on Alabama and focused on improving.

2023 Commits

Mill Creek obliterated a talented Milton team over the weekend, 48-14. Downs has been a vital part of Mill Creek's success, giving up very little on the backend with an ability to contribute on the offensive end. If Mill Creek is able to finish the deal, Downs will be highlighted as one of the primary reasons for raising the trophy. Mill Creek will take on Carrollton and freshman phenom Julian Lewis who Alabama has also offered.

Hale and Longview advanced to the state semi-finals over the weekend in a 37-21victory. On the night, Hale spent most of the time blocking as RB Taylor Tatum continues to be a force in the running game, providing five touchdowns on the night. Hale contributed in the passing game with two catches for five yards. Next, Longview will take on Aledo to determine who goes to state.

Thompson won the state championship last Wednesday 49-24 over Auburn. Mitchell had the responsibility to make sure he helped in run support and held his own on his side of the ball. He did just that. Mitchell has been a productive player since he stepped on the field for Thompson and will be a healthy addition to the Crimson Tide backfield. Thompson has now won four straight state titles.

After a pretty exceptional season after hitting a few bumps early on. Holstein was crucial to Zachary's success this season, controlling the game and making plays with his feet and arm. Zachary ultimately fell short this weekend, 37-22, to Ruston, one game short of state. On the night, Holstein finished on the night, going 9 for 18 with 115 yards and one passing touchdown. Holstein exited the game early due to injury, but he should be fine long-term. Holstein will now turn his attention to getting to Tuscaloosa.

