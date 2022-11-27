The season is nearing the end for most teams, as the field results determine who the top teams are in each state. Below are the performances from the holiday weekend, including one player being named a state champion. Alabama has a strong class of prospects coming in next year who will make immediate impacts across the board.

2024 Commits



Rome continues their winning ways as they advanced last weekend against Marist in a 17-7 victory. Collins played his part in the blocking game for Rome helping contribute to every scoring drive. However, Rome should call for Collins to have a more significant role in the passing game this weekend against Langston Hughes and their explosive offense. Look for Collins to play a vital role in whether Rome lifts a trophy this season. Rome is currently 12-1 on the season and will face an undefeated Langston Hughes team.

2023 Commits

Mill Creek handled Westlake in an astounding 38-14 fashion as Downs, and the Hawks move to the Semifinals, now hoisting a 12-1 record. Downs has shown on every occasion his ability to stand out on both sides of the ball this weekend. Jed May was on hand to see firsthand attributing this video of Downs's performance.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWxsIENyZWVrIGdvZXMgdXAgMTQtMCB0aGFua3MgdG8gdGhpcyA0 Mi15YXJkIFREIHJ1biBmcm9tIENhbGViIERvd25zICjigaY8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbGViX2Rvd25zMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FsZWJfZG93bnMyPC9hPuKBqSkuIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+4oGpIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGlkZUlsbHVzdHJhdGVkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaWRl SWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQ8L2E+4oGpPGJyPjxicj4oSWdub3JlIG1lIGZhbGxpbmcg Zm9yIHRoZSBmYWtlIGl0IGhhcHBlbnMgdG8gdGhlIGJlc3Qgb2YgdXMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93c05CTm1BVGYyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vd3NOQk5tQVRmMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKZWQgTWF5IChASmVkTWF5 XykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZWRNYXlfL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTk2MzA3Mjg4MTU0ODMyODk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Holstein put together a dynamic display on the offensive end as he accounted for two touchdowns on the ground and two on the air in the passing attack. Zachary went on to win 48 to 37, advancing to the semifinals against Ruston (12-1). Holstein has accounted for 20+ touchdowns on the season. Zachary's defense has stepped up in a major way, but offensively, things have ramped up for the Broncos since they had their early season loss to St. Augustine. Holstein has been humming, moving the offense in a consistent fashion when called upon. The Broncos have a real opportunity to win state.

Miles McVay and his East St. Louis teammates finished the year as state champions after they defeated Prairie Ridge (12-2) in standard Flyer fashion 57-7. McVay missed the Iron Bowl but has been a key recruiter and is an impactful addition to the class due to his size and winning mindset.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2IgRG9uZSEhISEgU3RhdGUgQ2hhbXBzIPCfj4Y8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQWxsR2FzTm9CcmFrZXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbGxHYXNOb0JyYWtl czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jv bGxUaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9s bFRpZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9DaXR5b2ZDaGFtcGlvbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNDaXR5b2ZDaGFtcGlvbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9PQjBTNjdnZThxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT0IwUzY3Z2U4cTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWxlcyBGYU1vdXMgTWNWYXkgIzU4IChATWNWYXlN aWxlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NY1ZheU1pbGVz L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2ODg2MTQ4MTA2MDYzODczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Thompson did not play last week; they will take on Auburn (Ala.) 12-1 this weekend. Mitchell has been a consistent contributor on defense all season, communicating and making plays in the secondary.

Hale had one of his bigger receiving performances this season as he accounted for four catches, 139 yards, and two touchdowns in a 51-7 defeat of Port Arthur Memorial. Longview will face one of its biggest tests this weekend as they will battle Mansfield-Timberview (12-0). The Lobos will need Hale to have a big night on the edge, blocking and helping to create separation.