Foley WR Perry Thompson shines at Alabama camp

Perry Thompson, 2024 wide receiver from Foley High School in Alabama, is officially on the recruiting scene after receiving an offer from the University of Alabama after he performed at the Nick Saban Football Camp on Monday. Thompson received the offer from Coach Saban after an amazing performance.

"I think it's gonna be one of my best offers," Thompson stated. "I thank Coach Kelly and the Bama staff for making it happen. Coach Saban said I'm a well-round wide receiver. I have great speed for my size."

Thompson measured 6-foot-3, 206-pounds in Tuscaloosa clocked a very impressive 4.50 40-yard dash. He enjoyed working with Alabama wide receivers coach, Holmon Wiggins.

"I feel like he's an amazing coach," Thompson said. "He's one of the coaches that's going to push you every day to be at your highest potential. I really liked how they push you. I also like the drills we did back-to-back in the beginning. It shows you who's gonna give up or not."

He may have been raised in Alabama, but Thompson didn't grow up as a Tide fan. He has grown to have high interest in the powerhouse in-state program.

"I wasn't an Alabama fan growing up, but did fall in love with them over the years, “ he said. “I like the campus, atmosphere and coaches. I just like everything about them."

Thompson said he expects to return to Alabama again this summer. He is also scheduled to visit Tennessee in late July.

He recorded 53 receptions for 661 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season. A lot of eyes will remain on Thompson in the next year and expect many to compare him to another former Foley wide receiver (Julio Jones).

