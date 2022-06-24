Foley WR Perry Thompson is first 2024 commitment for Alabama

Perry Thompson, 2024 wide receiver from Foley High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday afternoon. Thompson earned an offer from Nick Saban after his performance at Alabama's camp on June 13. He returned to Alabama for an unofficial visit and to give his pledge to Coach Saban.

"I wasn't an Alabama fan growing up, but did fall in love with them over the years, “ Thompson said after he earned an offer from Alabama earlier this month. “I like the campus, atmosphere and coaches. I just like everything about them."

Thompson recorded 53 receptions for 661 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season. He enjoyed the time spent in Tuscaloosa earlier this month working with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

"I feel like he's an amazing coach," he said. "He's one of the coaches that's going to push you every day to be at your highest potential. I really liked how they push you. I also like the drills we did back-to-back in the beginning. It shows you who's gonna give up or not."

He measured 6-foot-3, 206-pounds during the Tide's camp. He will draw many comparisons including one to another former Foley High School and Alabama star, Julio Jones. Thompson was lauded as one of the best overall performers at all of the Nick Saban Football Camps this month.

