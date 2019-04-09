TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The narrative is changing around Eyabi Anoma. In recent months, the Alabama outside linebacker has drawn more attention for his actions off the field than anything he’s accomplished in a Crimson Tide uniform. This spring, the sophomore is starting to hear his name mentioned in a more positive manner.

“He’s been making a big step lately,” defensive end Raekwon Davis said. “He’s been helping this team the best he can. It’s just a whole different Eyabi.”

