Florida WR catches Alabama's attention, earns offer from Nick Saban

Alabama wants to make sure it carefully evaluates each recruit who participates in a Nick Saban Football Camp this month. Plenty of highly ranked players will camp and leave Tuscaloosa without an offer. There are some who will emerge after their performance and become top targets for the Crimson Tide.

It was evident last summer when Alabama offered a few unknowns like Kobe Prentice and Amari Niblack. Both of which found their way into the Rivals100 after their senior season. Jaren Hamilton, wide receiver from Yonge High School in Gainesville, Florida, is a new name on the Tide's recruiting board after he competed in camp on Wednesday.

"The camp was good," Hamilton said on Wednesday afternoon. "They drilled us hard, but overall it made you a better player. Coach Wiggins is real good explaining things to players, and he motivated you to do better every rep even if it comes off wrong. It's all love."

Hamilton had a great performance throughout the drills and one-on-ones with Coach Wiggins. The Tide staff was also impressed with his 6-foot-1, 188-pound frame. He also clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash and more than 10-ft. on the standing broad jump. He reeled in a committable scholarship offer from Coach Saban.

"I felt a lot of emotions at once, but really I was thankful to receive the recognition from Coach Saban and the staff as they witnessed what I can do out on the field," he said. "Coach Saban likes my speed, size, strength, etc. He said how he can help me on not only going to college and getting to the NFL, but life after all of that."

The Gainesville native has 15 offers which includes Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Purdue, Tennessee and West Virginia. He does not plan to make a decision until after his senior season. He visited Alabama for the first time with his father on Wednesday, and definitely plans to return to Tuscaloosa.

"What stands out to me is just the consistency in development (at wide receiver)," Hamilton said. "The stats every year and all their work speaks for itself. Greatness flows in-and-out of those locker rooms."

Hamilton accounted for 1,100 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He also plays defense, but he is recruited as a receiver.

Watch junior season highlights!