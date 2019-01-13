Brett Seither, three-star tight end from Central Catholic High School in Clearwater, Florida, received an offer from the University of Alabama on Thursday. The fast-rising prospect has seen his stock explode since the conclusion of his senior season.

Alabama is in the market to add another pass catcher in this class after Irv Smith Jr., declared for the NFL Draft a few days ago. Alabama knew Smith was likely turning pro and started recruited Seither a few weeks ago.