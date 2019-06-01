Ahmari Harvey, 2021 safety from Florida State University School in Tallahassee, traveled to Alabama on Thursday for the first time. He spoke with BamaInsider.com about his trip to Tuscaloosa.

"I liked the family environment that the university presents," Harvey said. "For every question I had they had a answer, and they really look to help athletes succeed to their full potential.



"It's an amazing place that I would love to come back to. I spent time with Coach Kelly and Coach Saban, really the whole staff. Coach Saban talked about the competition every day will help you become the player you desire to be."

Harvey is recruited by Alabama to play safety, a position he wants to play at the next level. He knows he will return to Tuscaloosa.

"It's a competitive environment," he said. "They care for their athletes, and it's a winning program. The campus was all beautiful. It was up to date and everything was professionally run."

The Tallahassee native has an early top two of Alabama and UCF. He doesn't expect to make a decision any time soon. He spoke of his offer from the University of Alabama.

"They talked about why they offered me, and that offer means a lot because it came from Nick Saban himself," Harvey said.