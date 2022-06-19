Florida lineman dominates in the trenches at Alabama's OL/DL camp

Eddy Pierre-Louis, 2024 four-star offensive guard from Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida, had a week to remember. He earned MVP (offensive line) honors at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta and then received an offer from Alabama after participating the Tide's OL/DL camp on Saturday.

"I feel great, but now I have to work 10-times harder," Pierre-Louis said after receiving an offer from Nick Saban. "Coach Saban said, 'I just like the way you are physical, you are very athletic, you can bend and you can move.’

"Coach Saban produces the best-of-the-best. He has the stats to prove all of that. I would love to be coached by him because I know he will develop me on-and-off the field."

Pierre-Louis worked on the inside of the line throughout the day. He spent time at left and right guard. He also stepped in at center with the lack of enthusiasm to play the position among the contingent competing in the camp.

"Working with Coach Wolford was awesome," he said of the Tide's first year offensive line coach. "He gave me some tips to perfect my craft and make me a better offensive lineman as a whole. He helped me keep my hands inside."

The highly-talented junior has more than 50 offers. He visited UCF earlier this month. He is also scheduled to see Auburn, Clemson and Georgia Tech. He does not have any early favorites in his recruitment. He said he will "most definitely" return to Tuscaloosa.

"I wanted to show them that I wanted this (offer) bad," Pierre-Louis said regarding the offer from Alabama. "What I like about Alabama is the way they develop people like (Jaheim) Oatis, the defensive tackle. He was like 385-pounds and now is 325-pounds. The way they transform players is crazy."

Pierre-Louis drew rave reviews after his performance at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenege.

"He dominated 1-on-1 reps playing center and that was impressive but even more eye-opening was his 26 reps on the bench press as Pierre-Louis established himself as one of the best and strongest offensive linemen in the 2024 class. Here’s how impressive that performance is: If Pierre-Louis was at the NFL Combine this year, he would have been tied for seventh-most bench press reps among offensive linemen. That’s incredible strength for someone entering his junior year of high school."- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney

"The Underclassmen Challenge confirmed what I thought coming out of the Rivals Camp Seriesin Miami earlier this year -Eddy Pierre-Louis is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2024 class. The Tampa area standout is an absolutely bear on the interior of the offensive line and is likely one of the strongest prospects the nation next cycle. Currently ranked at fourth at his position, I could see Pierre-Louis move into the top three and land much higher than No. 184 in the Rivals250. There are some technical quirks he’ll need to work on but when he got his hands on the defensive lineman on Friday, there was nothing they could do to get into the backfield."- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman