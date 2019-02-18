Jahquez Robinson, three-star cornerback from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Florida, made his first trip to Alabama on Saturday. It as a memorable one as he committed the Crimson Tide before he left T-Town.

"Everything honestly," Robinson said regarding the reasons why he committed to Alabama . "From Coach Sal Sunseri and his son, Vinnie, to Coach Saban saying that he wanted me to be a part of the program.

"I love the campus. It's very relaxing and chill. It's laid back. The facilities are the best Ive seen or one of the best I've seen. I just love the vibe I get there."

"I told Coach Saban and Coach Sal (Sunseri) on Saturday about my decision. They were happy and excited. They are recruiting me hard. I could tell they really wanted me there."

Alabama extended Robinson an offer on January 29 which coincidentally is the same day as his brother's birthday. He also strongly considered Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. Robinson measured 6-foot-1.5, 177-pounds on Saturday.

"They most likely want me to apply corner, but Coach Saban said he wants me to come to camp to see which one he likes me better at. I prefer corner."

Robinson plans on gradating in December. He expects to still take visits and enjoy the recruiting process. He considers himself a strong commitment to Alabama. He also has a great connection with the Alabama coaching staff.

"My head coach and Coach Sal (Sunseri) are really close and they have a great relationship," Robinson said. "He (Sunseri) recruited Demarcus Walker from my coach. Coach (Sunseri) and I have a great relationship."

Robinson recorded 22 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass break-ups in 2018.