Florida commit Isaiah Bond discusses 'eye-opening' visit to Alabama
Nick Saban was making the rounds this weekend as he spoke with several of the nation’s top recruits during a busy few days in Tuscaloosa, Ala. However, not many of those conversations came inside t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news