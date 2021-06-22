Florida athlete shines in Tuscaloosa, sets decision date

There are many reasons why Alabama likes to wait for most players to attend camps. It gives the coaching staff a great evaluation opportunity and time to decide if it will continue to pursue the player. There are also times when a player just completely takes the coaching staff completely off-guard.

This was the case with Amari Niblack after he participated in the Tide's camp on Monday. He arrived in Tuscaloosa, Ala., standing 6-foot-4, 228-pounds. He worked out at receiver and tight end

"It was awesome," Niblack said. "I had a fun time talking to Coach Saban and Coach Wiggins. I also enjoyed the time I spent with the recruiting personnel staff.

"I really loved how the camp basically evolved around me. I had a fun time. I felt like I did wonderful. All the coaches told me I did phenomenal."

This was Niblack's second visit to Alabama. The Clearwater, Fla. native also visited Tuscaloosa when he was in the ninth grade. He was in town on Monday with his seven-on-seven team.

"I really like the coaching staff, the atmosphere, the stadium, the players and the way Alabama has a traditional look," Niblack said. "I met with Coach Saban. It was great. He is a wonderful and amazing man."

Niblack will announce his decision on Thursday. He recently said his top five schools: Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Maryland and Pittsburgh. He will now choose between Alabama, Indiana and Maryland after receiving his latest offer from the Crimson Tide.