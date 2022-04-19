Florida athlete impressed with Alabama's commitment to its players

Fred Gaskin, 2024 Rivals100 athlete from Vangaurd High School in Ocala, Florida, spent most of his time playing on the offensive side of the ball during his sophomore season. He ran the offense for the Knights, but he is recruited by most schools to play on the defensive side.

Gaskin has nine offers which includes Florida, Miami, USF, Coastal Carolina and Western Kentucky. He will likely see a steady increase throughout the spring as coaches evaluate and in the summer after participating in several camps.

Gaskin has received plenty of attention from numerous programs who have yet to offer including Alabama. He traveled to Tuscaloosa for the first time this past weekend for A-Day. He was joined by his parents, younger sister and grandmother.

"It was a really good visit," Gaskin said. "I was really impressed with a lot of stuff they have going on at Alabama. There are a lot of behind the scenes stuff to their success. They take such good care of their players. That's what sets them apart from other schools.

"Their weight room facilities stood out the most to me. It's so big on the inside. Overall, I just like how well Alabama takes care of their players. They make sure they have the right nutrition, they are on top of their work-outs and they keep their bodies in order."

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound athlete said the best part of the visit in Tuscaloosa was spending time with first year Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson and also touring the campus.

"They are recruiting me to play the NIckel," he said. "Coach Robinson told me that he wants me to stay focused. He wants me to come back to camp so that he can get me in front of Coach Saban. They want to see how I work and go from there. I think he (Robinson) is a real cool person. He's a cool dude.

"I watched my position most of the time during the game. I was seeing how they run things at that position. I feel like I would fit in perfectly. I also watched Jalen Milroe. I didn't really know him before the game, but he really caught my eye."

Gaskin said he will return to Alabama in June to participate one of the Nick Saban Football Camps. Expect a great performance after he was named one of the best defensive players at the Rivals Camp in Miami and received the 'tough guy' award for his performance.

"A dynamic safety from Ocala, Gaskin was a very serious contender for the defensive back MVP award. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Gaskin has a very solid build but still appeared to have the ability to turn and run with even the fastest receivers on the field. He had no problem knocking receivers off their route or getting physical when trying to knock the pass down.

Gaskin even pulled in a very impressive diving interception toward the sideline. Unfortunately, Gaskin rolled his ankle a couple minutes after that pick. He tried to continue but wasn't able to and ended up missing more than half of the 1-on-1 session."- Rivals National recruiting analyst Adam Friedman.

Watch sophomore season highlights!