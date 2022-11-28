"I knew that it was time to put it out there. I've had a feeling for a while, but I just wanted to announce it to the world," he said.

As Alabama puts the finishing touches on their 2023 class, they added another speedy wideout in form of nationally-coveted Fla. WR Jaren Hamilton . Hamilton is still playing playoff football, but after an Iron Bowl visit and hearing what he needed from the staff, he felt there was no better time than Monday to commit.

Hamilton broke down his decision with Tide Illustrated.

"I'm ready to come in and work," said Hamilton. "I know we have a really good class coming in, but I try not to look at all that. I know that at the end of the day, Coach Saban is only going to play the best players. So if I go in and prove myself, I'll end up where I want to be. Plus, I know my speed can also help me see the field. I've actually been strong on Alabama for several months now. That BBQ is what really put Alabama in the driver's seat for me. The fact that they recruited me, and were in consistent contact, ensuring that I knew I was a part of the family, was simply the cherry on top. I appreciate Coach (Joe) Cox; it all started with him. Also, I'm glad to have this knocked out so I can focus on the rest of the playoffs," Hamilton said.

Hamilton has left his mark on Buchholz football and is excited about his future with Alabama. He knows that without his teammates and family, the opportunity to say "Roll Tide" may have never come.

"I do this for my family, my mom and dad especially," he said looking back. "They have sacrificed a lot to help me get here and supported me along the way. They have been my rocks to learn on. Also, my former coach Kevin Doelling played a major role in helping me see what was in front of me. Although I'm not on campus yet, I know we have a group of dawgs heading in, in my class who seem to have chips on their shoulders. We plan to keep the tradition alive and strong; just wait."

Hamilton, a three-star prospect with 15 + offers, selected the Tide over Michigan, USC, Tennessee, and several others.

Alabama has four wide receivers committed in the 2023 class, all who have something different they bring to the table. Hamilton will come in with hopes of adding depth to the receiving core, along with his speed and a willingness to put in the extra work.