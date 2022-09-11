AUSTIN, Texas — The main protagonists behind No. 1 Alabama’s 20-19 victory over Texas have been cited and celebrated.

Will Reichard delivered Alabama’s first game-winning kick since 2005 when he knocked a 33-yard field goal through the uprights with 10 seconds remaining. He was presented with that opportunity by Bryce Young, who played a part in all 61 yards of the Crimson Tide’s game-winning drive after getting the ball down by two with 1:29 to play. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also received plenty of plaudits after recording a game-high 132 total yards, including 74 and a touchdown on nine receptions.

Those three might be the most talked about, but they aren’t the only ones who helped Alabama avoid an upset in Austin. Here are five unsung heroes from the Crimson Tide’s win Saturday.