Five things we're watching as Alabama opens fall camp

Before the team hits the field for the first time, here are a few things we’ll be watching for during camp.

Alabama finished 13-2 last season, repeating as SEC champions before losing to Georgia in the national championship game. The Crimson Tide returns a stacked roster featuring arguably the nation’s best players on both sides of the ball in reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr. During last month's SEC Media Days in Atlanta, reporters picked the Crimson Tide to claim its third straight conference title.

The 90-degree heat in Tuscaloosa won’t be mistaken for fall, but Alabama is finally set to open preseason camp. The Crimson Tide will begin its preparations for the coming season today at 2:30 p.m. CT as it holds the first of 20 camp practices leading up to game week for its season-opener against Utah State on Sept. 3.

After producing seven selections in this year’s NFL Draft, Alabama rebuilt its roster, adding five college transfers while signing the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class. This spring, saw the addition of transfers Jermaine Burton, Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks as well as 13 early enrollees. The next few weeks will offer a first look at 12 more signees as well as Louisville receiver transfer Tyler Harrell and Vanderbilt offensive tackle transfer Tyler Steen.

Harrell brings a big-play element to the offense as he averaged 29.04 yards per reception last season. The 6-foot, 194-pound speedster recorded a hand-timed 4.19 time in the 40-yard dash last offseason. Alabama will look to utilize his track-star speed to take the top off of opposing defenses in a similar fashion to how first-round pick Jameson Williams was deployed last year.

Steen gives Alabama a much-needed veteran presence at the tackle position after starting a combined 33 games for Vanderbilt over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman will still have to solidify his spot in the starting lineup but should help shore up a unit that struggled mightily in the spring.

Three of Alabama’s summer arrivals come at the tight end position as the Crimson Tide signed JUCO transfer Miles Kitselman as well as freshmen Amari Niblack and Danny Lewis Jr. Outside of returning starter Cameron Latu, Alabama doesn’t return much production in its tight end unit, meaning all three members of the incoming trio could compete for early playing time.

Another freshman to watch is Elijah Pritchett, who joins the team as the No. 1 offensive tackle in this year’s class. The five-star product is listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds and already looks the part of a college tackle. While it will be hard for him to break into the starting unit over the span of a few weeks, he has the talent to work his way into a first-team role by the end of the year.