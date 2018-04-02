TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is now two weeks and five practices deep into its spring camp. While there are still 10 practices remaining, including A-Day on April 21, we are beginning to see how next year’s team might shape up. Here’s a look at five more things we learned so far this spring.

So far, the foreshadowed changes haven’t come to fruition. During his first news conference this spring, Alabama head coach Nick Saban alluded to possible experiments across the offensive line. However, the Crimson Tide has rolled out the same five players — Jonah Williams, Joshua Casher, Ross Pierschbacher, Lester Cotton and Jedrick Wills from left to right— on its first team in each of its five practices. At least that’s been the case during the 15-minute viewing periods allowed to the media.



Alabama will most likely switch things up at some point, but even players say there hasn’t been too much movement so far.

“I think that’s going to go on throughout the spring,” Williams said. “There’s not a crazy amount of shuffling so far. We’re kind of all working on our different positions. The ultimate goal is obviously to get the five best out there, so however that falls out is how it’s going pan out.”

Williams is perhaps the most versatile member of the offensive line and earned All-America honors last season after switching to left tackle from the right side where he played during his freshman year. While he’s been seen exclusively at left tackle this spring, the junior could also play center or even switch back to right tackle.

That being said, he sounds pretty happy where he is at the moment.

“I’m very comfortable playing left tackle, I haven’t taken a snap elsewhere in two years,” Williams said. “So I’m comfortable playing there, I enjoy playing there. I think I had a good season last year, but I’m a harsh critic and I know there’s a ton I can improve on. So I’m just looking to get better.”