TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama learned a few things Saturday and will most likely want to forget some others. Following a dreadful start, the Crimson Tide rallied back to deliver the 50-17 blowout that was expected when facing FCS opponent The Citadel. Here are five things we learned from the game.

The Citadel’s players smiled and took pictures following their lopsided loss. Sure, the final numbers on the scoreboard weren’t so pretty, but the ones at the half sure were. Using its unique triple-option attack, The Citadel was able to frustrate Alabama for a half, ending the second quarter tied at 10.

That was a win for the boys in blue and gray.



“These guys have everything to gain and nothing to lose,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “And we’ve got nothing but downside.”

The scene among Alabama players following the game was more a mixture of frustration and relief. Not only did Crimson Tide defenders have to deal with a variety of complex option reads, but they also had to fend off a barrage of chop blocks to their knees.

“It was tough,” defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said. “Nothing I see every day. We all as a defensive line see all the different ways they can cut, the different side they can cut from. It really had us on our toes.”



And what does Alabama gain from all of this? According to Saban, not much.



“This is so unique to have to play this in this day and age,” Saban acknowledged. “It has very little carryover with anything that you do prior to the game, and it will have very little carryover beyond this game.”

Struggles against triple-option teams are nothing new for Alabama. Its last game against a similar offense came in 2011 when the Crimson Tide allowed 302 rushing yards to Georgia Southern in a 45-21 victory.

Following the game, Saban said “I’m not going to quit” over having to face another triple-option team in the future. Nevertheless, it might be smart for Alabama to avoid the chore altogether.

