TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t need to be. No. 1 Alabama continued to roll Saturday as it recorded its second straight shutout with a 24-0 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State. Here are five things we learned from the game.

On a day when his quarterback needed a little help, Josh Jacobs answered the call. Facing a third-and-1 on Alabama’s opening drive, the running back sent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in motion before taking a snap out of the Wildcat formation. From there, Jacobs barreled upfield for a first down, extending Alabama’s drive and ultimately setting up the Crimson Tide’s first score.

The new wrinkle was old hat for Jacobs, a former Wildcat quarterback in high school. Following the game, he hinted that it might not be the last time we see it this season.

“It’s smooth,” he said. “We’ve still got a lot of kinks and wrinkles to it, but it’s 2-for-2, so it’s alright.”

Jacobs was just as dominant taking handoffs as he led Alabama with 97 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Forty-six of those yards came during Alabama’s final possession as he took the ball six straight times to help close out the game for the Crimson Tide.

“I know we didn’t score a touchdown at the end, but we took seven or eight minutes off the clock, which is what you want to do in a situation like that,” head coach Nick Saban said. “Josh was a demon running it on a couple of those runs, and I was really impressed with the way he played today.”

Listed at 5-foot-10, 216 pounds, Jacobs is one of the most versatile weapons on Alabama's roster. On top of bowling over defenders on offense, he also serves as the Crimson Tide’s kick returner and had a 27-yard return Saturday.

“I try to mix it up,” Jacobs said. “I try to run people over sometimes and juke them, so every time they see me they don’t know. Keep them on your toes. But today, we just wanted to be more physical and set the tone, and that’s all I tried to do.”

