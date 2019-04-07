Photo | Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two scrimmages down and one to go. After wrapping up its second scrimmage Saturday, Alabama heads into its final week of spring camp. From here, the Crimson Tide will hold practices on Tuesday and Thursday before concluding with the annual A-Day game on Saturday. Here’s a look at what we learned from Alabama’s second scrimmage.

D.J. Dale breaks into first-team defense

The biggest shakeup during the scrimmage came on the defensive line as freshman D.J. Dale was inserted into the first-team at the nose guard position between defensive ends Raekwon Davis and LaBryan Ray. Dale, a three-star recruit from Pinson, Ala., wasn’t the most hyped member of Alabama’s 2019 class. However, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound early enrollee has generated positive reviews since arriving on campus in December. “DJ is playing some with the ones at nose,” head coach Nick Saban said following the scrimmage. “He’s got good initial quickness, good power, strikes, seems to be pretty conscientious, shows a little maturity about being able to go out there and do his job.” Previously, redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis occupied the center of Alabama’s defensive line. Saturday, Mathis was moved to defensive end on the second team with senior Tevita Musika at nose guard and freshman Justin Eboigbe on the opposite side. Eboigbe is another player who has excelled during his short time in Tuscaloosa. While the play of Alabama’s young defensive linemen was encouraging, Saban tempered his praise by stating the unit still still has a ways to go to build depth.

“I think some of the other guys have certainly showed us that they have ability,” Saban said. “I think when they get into competitive situations, they completely just dumb down. They can’t focus. They’re supposed to slant. They don’t slant. So it’s really you could see the talent, you could see the ability, but they’ve got to develop confidence when they hear a call that this is what I do and trust in that and believe in that. Right now, in practice, it’s starting to happen. But the next step is we got to get it in a competitive situation.”



Plenty of picks

As usual, stats were not distributed from the scrimmage. That’s probably a good thing for Alabama’s quarterbacks who made a few costly errors on the afternoon. According to sources in attendance of the closed scrimmage, it was a day to forget for backup quarterback Mac Jones. The redshirt sophomore reportedly threw four interceptions and eventually gave way to freshman Taulia Tagovailoa on the second-team offense. Jones wasn’t the only quarterback to produce a few erred passes. Despite passing for multiple touchdowns, starter Tua Tagovailoa accounted for two interceptions while Taulia threw at least one. One of Tua’s interceptions reportedly came off a dropped pass from tight end Giles Amos that allowed Jared Mayden to come away with the pick. “You know, I think the quarterbacks played OK,” Saban said. “We turned the ball over a lot more today. But I think we had some what I call bad interceptions off of people’s hands, tipped balls, things like that that certainly, they count as interceptions, but sometimes they’re not all the quarterback’s fault. We had a couple other not as good as decisions as we’d like, but they made explosive plays on offense. I thought the first group on both side of the ball played fairly well, but after that, we got a lot of work to do with the depth that we have on our team.” While there were plenty of mistakes, Alabama also made several big plays through the air. Tua was reportedly on the other end of at least four touchdown passes, while Jones accounted for a pair of scores through the air.

Backup backs showing progress

A one-minute video clip released by Alabama showed Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. busting several tackles for big gains during the scrimmage. Saban has previously praised the two backs stating, “they’re ready to take the next step in terms of making a really significant contribution.” The plan this spring has been to try to build depth outside of those two. Saturday, it appeared the Crimson Tide did that as it received a solid performance from redshirt freshman Jerome Ford and redshirt sophomore Chadarius Townsend. Both backs reportedly found the end zone as Ford ran in a 27-yard touchdown while Townsend scored from 12 yards out. “They’re making progress,” Saban said. “I mean, do they have things to work on? Absolutely. Do they have the ability to make plays? I think so. Do we have some guys coming here that are going to get an opportunity to compete with them? I think so. "But I think that’s one of the things — we’ve got nine players coming on defense and three more guys coming in on offense, and all of those guys are going to get every shot over the summer and fall camp to be able to compete with the guys that are here. So, nobody’s going to be entitled to anything when it comes to next fall.”

Young linebackers still need work

When asked about the depth at inside linebacker during Alabama’s first scrimmage, Saban kept it blunt. “We have work to do,” he said. “Those guys have ability. They make too many mental errors.” Saturday, the head coach was slow to comment on the unit, stating he still had to go back and watch film. However, he made it clear there was still plenty of room for improvement. The highlight video released by Alabama revealed a mixed bag when it came to second-team inside linebackers. Jaylen Moody was seen making a nice stop on Robinson, while Markail Benton was unable to bring down Harris on a play that resulted in a big gain.

“I saw some guys flying around. I saw some guys miss some tackles,” Saban said. “I didn’t feel like we tackled really well, especially the second team. First team did a pretty good job. But people weren’t running their feet on contact, trying to cut tackle, trying to butt people to the ground. And I think they’re finding out if they don’t tackle them correctly they’re not going to get them on the ground. Not when you play against good players. “I think there was improvement there, but certainly the whole idea of playing defense is to tackle the guy with the ball. So you can do everything right, but if you don’t tackle the guy with the ball, that’s why you’re out there.”

Saban still stressing the mental game