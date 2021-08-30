Five things we learned from Alabama's official depth chart

Twelve members of Alabama’s 2021 class were included in the depth chart. However, JoJo Earle was the only one of them to land a first-team role as he was listed as a co-starter alongside redshirt junior Slade Bolden at the slot receiver position.

Earle joined Alabama this summer as the No. 42 overall player and No. 5 receiver in this year’s class. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver has drawn comparisons to former Alabama standout Jaylen Waddle due to his ability to make plays in open space. Like his fellow Texas native, Earle will also hold punt return duties as he’s listed as a co-starter with Bolden at that role as well.

“JoJo's had a really good camp,” Saban said during his Monday Zoom call with reporters. “Very quick, very fast. Really good in and out of a break. Really good route runner. Very consistent catcher. Done a really good job and, obviously, you know, [will] have some opportunity to play in the game.”

Despite joining the team after spring camp, Earle has shot his way up the depth chart this fall. According to sources, the freshman hauled in a short touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young during the Tide’s first fall scrimmage earlier this month.

“JoJo has done a great job,” Young said Monday. “He came in and we were all really excited when he got in. Seeing what he's done on the practice field, seeing the work he's put in. It has a really positive impression on a lot of people on the team and a lot of people on the coaching staff. We're all really excited to see JoJo, and he's been doing a lot and he's been working really hard. We all kind of notice that and see the professionalism he's coming with and so we're excited for that.”