TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama put together the perfect ending to a perfect regular season. The Crimson Tide enacted revenge over Auburn, blowing out its bitter rival 52-21 in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The victory gives Alabama (12-0, 8-0) its 12th victory for the ninth time in 11 seasons. It also marks the Crimson Tide’s 12th straight 20-point victory, the longest such streak to start a season in NCAA history. Here are five things we learned from the game.

Alabama pursuit of an SEC title just got a bit harder. Defensive back Jared Mayden was ejected for targeting during the third quarter of Saturday’s game, meaning that he will be forced to miss the first half of next week’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Mayden’s penalty came as he made helmet-to-helmet contact with Auburn receiver Ryan Davis, who had to be tended to on the field before walking off on his own power. Davis did not return to the game following the hit.

"A penalty is a penalty," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "He led with his head, and I cannot comment on how much we tell guys they've got to see what they hit, so you've got to keep your face up. You can't lead with your helmet because you don't know what you're going to it, and if you hit the other guy in the head, that's a problem. And it's dangerous. It's a good player for (Auburn), and you never like to see anybody get hurt. And the rules are really in place for player safety. Obviously, that was not a good judgment.”

Following the game, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters that Davis was OK and was expected to make a full recovery. Mayden then sent Davis an apology over Twitter, expelling that he did not intend to cause an injury.