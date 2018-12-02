Photo | USA Today

ATLANTA — For a second straight season, Alabama used a second-half comeback to beat Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Georgia 35-28 Saturday to claim its 27th SEC title. Here are five things we learned from the game.

Alabama saw Georgia’s fake punt coming

Georgia’s fake punt late in the fourth quarter might have left the crowd inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium stunned. However, Alabama players saw it from miles away. With the score tied at 28 and 3:11 left on the clock, Georgia faced a fourth-and-11 from the 50-yard line. Lining up for a punt, the Bulldogs tried to be sneaky, trotting out backup quarterback Justin Fields as the upback. However, Alabama spotted Fields’ presence right away as linebackers Christian Miller and Anfernee Jennings stopped him for just a 2-yard gain after he took the direct snap. "I wasn’t surprised. I mean they lined the quarterback up as the personal protector,” Miller said. “I mean correct me if I’m wrong, but he wasn’t on the field for the other punts. As soon as I saw No. 1 standing there we’re all pointing.”

On 4th and 11, Georgia dialed up this fake.

Alabama was not fooled. pic.twitter.com/FBB8DuG2Kp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018