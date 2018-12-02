Five things we learned: Alabama had Georgia's fake punt sniffed out
ATLANTA — For a second straight season, Alabama used a second-half comeback to beat Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Georgia 35-28 Saturday to claim its 27th SEC title. Here are five things we learned from the game.
Alabama saw Georgia’s fake punt coming
Georgia’s fake punt late in the fourth quarter might have left the crowd inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium stunned. However, Alabama players saw it from miles away.
With the score tied at 28 and 3:11 left on the clock, Georgia faced a fourth-and-11 from the 50-yard line. Lining up for a punt, the Bulldogs tried to be sneaky, trotting out backup quarterback Justin Fields as the upback. However, Alabama spotted Fields’ presence right away as linebackers Christian Miller and Anfernee Jennings stopped him for just a 2-yard gain after he took the direct snap.
"I wasn’t surprised. I mean they lined the quarterback up as the personal protector,” Miller said. “I mean correct me if I’m wrong, but he wasn’t on the field for the other punts. As soon as I saw No. 1 standing there we’re all pointing.”
After taking over at its own 48-yard line, Alabama capitalized on the good field position. On the ensuing drive, quarterback Jalen Hurts drove the Crimson Tide down the field before running in the eventual game-winning touchdown from 15 yards out with 1:04 remaining on the clock.
"I wanted to be aggressive," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "Look, I wasn't coming here to play to tie, to play to keep it close. We came here to win the game. We wanted to win the game. These kids deserve to win the game, and we weren't able to do it."
While he doesn’t blame Smart for going for the fake, Miller said plays like those are something Alabama prepares for regularly. Saturday, that preparation played a huge role in the Crimson Tide coming away with the victory.
“We go over situations and stuff like that,” Miller said. “Especially in that area, you always want to be on high alert for fakes. It’s just a matter of having awareness that, ‘Hey No. 1 is behind the center. He might take a snap.’”