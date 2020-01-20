The quartet of Alabama defenders will travel down to Mobile, Ala., for a week’s worth of practice and interviews with NFL teams before participating in the annual Senior Bowl game on Saturday inside of Ladd–Peebles Stadium. Here five things to watch heading into the week.

The college football season might be over but there is still one more collegiate game to go for four Alabama players. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, safety Jared Mayden and outside linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis will all wear a Crimson Tide helmet one final time as they represent the South team in this week’s Senior Bowl.

Terrell Lewis elected to sit out the Citrus Bowl earlier this month as he shifted his focus to his professional career. However, the redshirt junior will welcome the added reps in front of NFL scouts this week as he looks to show teams he warrants a first-round pick in this year’s draft.

At 6-foot-5, 252 pounds, Lewis has freakish athleticism and was viewed as Alabama’s most dangerous pass-rusher last season. Playing in 11 games, he led the team with 16 quarterback hurries and finished second with 11.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Still, a short sample size might cause concern for scouts. Lewis suffered two significant setbacks at Alabama, missing 10 games with an elbow injury in 2017 before sitting out the entire 2018 season after tearing his ACL in fall camp.

Once thought of a potential early first-round pick, Lewis has seen his name slip out of the first round in several mock drafts. A solid showing in Mobile this week could go a long way toward building back his draft stock heading into the spring.