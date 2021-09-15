Five things to watch for heading into Alabama's SEC opener against Florida

After sleepwalking through parts of a sloppy home-opening win over Mercer last week, No. 1 Alabama will be on full alert as it travels to No. 11 Florida to open SEC play. The Crimson Tide is currently a 14.5-point favorite over the Gators, according to VegasInsider.com. Saturday’s kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on CBS.

During his radio show last week, Nick Saban referred to JoJo Earle as “Waddle-like.” Over the weekend, the freshman receiver backed up that praise, tallying a team-high seven receptions for 85 yards while averaging 23 yards on two punt returns.

While it still might be a bit early to expect Earle to match the production of first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, the freshman has already displayed a professional approach at Alabama.

Despite joining the team over the summer, Earle has already become a big part of the Tide’s offense. The former Rivals100 recruit is listed as a co-starter at the slot receiver position and currently ranks third on the team with nine receptions for 110 yards over two games.

“You can always tell how someone attacks the time away before we start practicing,” quarterback Bryce Young said. “He came into the first practice with good knowledge of the playbook. You can tell he was studying. That’s something that really caught my eye and a lot of people’s eyes. And then when you get out there and you get to rep against our defense, when we started practicing, he was making plays and he looked really good.

“JoJo’s someone that we’re all really excited about. We’re excited to see how he develops.”

Earle will look to provide an encore performance this week against a Florida secondary that ranks 10th in the SEC allowing 224.5 yards per game through the air.