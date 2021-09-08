Five things to watch for heading into Alabama's home opener against Mercer

Alabama will play in front of a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2019 as it hosts Mercer in its home opener on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. While there isn’t a betting line heading into the matchup, the Crimson Tide isn’t expected to have much trouble with its visitors from the FCS level. Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.

Last week’s season opener was marked by an array of starting debuts. Saturday could feature another as sophomore Drew Sanders fills in for an injured Christopher Allen at Sam linebacker.

Allen suffered what will likely be a season-ending foot injury during a strip-sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King last week. While the redshirt junior will be difficult to replace, Alabama is confident in Sanders’ ability to answer the call.

Following last week’s game, Nick Saban revealed that Sanders had been receiving first-team reps along with Allen and starting Jack linebacker Will Anderson Jr. this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound defender recorded six tackles including two solo stops against Miami.

“Drew is a hard-working guy,” Mike linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “Ever since I’ve been here, Drew has been doing a phenomenal job in the weight room, on the field, in the playbook. But not only Drew. Every single person in that outside linebacker group, I believe they can step on the field and do a great job in filling in that place for Chris. We’ve got a really talented group of guys that are willing to work.”