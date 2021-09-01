Five things to watch for heading into Alabama's opener against Miami

Alabama’s quest to repeat as national champions begins Saturday as it takes on Miami at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Crimson Tide is currently a 19.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes, according to VegasInsider.com . Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.

Jahleel Billingsley doesn’t seem to be out of the doghouse just yet. The tight end has been one of the major talking points surrounding Alabama’s fall camp as Saban has brought up his reluctance to buy into the program multiple times.

Saban was asked about Billingsley during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. Based on the head coach’s response, it appears the team is still working on straightening things out with its star tight end.

“We’re just trying to get Jahleel to be a responsible, disciplined person, as well as a responsible, disciplined player,” Saban said. “He’s certainly a very talented guy, and we have high hopes for how he can contribute to the team. But how that happens is sort of up to him and his choice.”

Billingsley is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he recorded 18 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. The former four-star recruit was expected to lead the tight ends unit this year but is currently behind Cameron Latu on Alabama’s official depth chart.

Latu, a converted outside linebacker, has yet to record a reception at the college level but put together a stellar offseason, reeling in five touchdowns over the Tide’s five scrimmages.

“Cameron’s done a really good job,” Saban said. “He’s made a lot of progress. Anytime you move a guy to a new position, I think it’s a little bit of a work in progress for them to sort of develop the confidence in knowing what to do, how to do it, why it’s important to do it that way. But he’s had a really good fall camp and is doing a really good job for us at that position.”