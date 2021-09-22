Five things to watch for heading into Alabama's game against Southern Miss

Alabama survived its first road test last week with a narrow win in The Swamp. This week figures to be a bit more comfortable for the Crimson Tide (3-0) as it hosts Southern Miss (1-2) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. No. 1 Alabama is currently a 45-point favorite over the Golden Eagles, according to VegasInsider.com.

Alabama’s offense has been solid but unspectacular over its first three games. While the Tide is still averaging a respectable 41 points, it ranks No. 60 in the nation and 10th in the SEC in total offense with 419.3 yards per contest.

Perhaps even more alarming has been Alabama’s lack of big plays. After tying for the nation’s lead with 87 plays of 20 or more yards last season, the Tide is tied for No. 104 nationally in the category with 10 such plays this year.

Eight of those plays have come in the air as John Metchie III and Jameson Williams have each recorded a pair of receptions of 20 or more yards while JoJo Earle, Cameron Latu, Jahleel Billingsley and Jase McClellan have also caught a pass resulting in such a gain. Brian Robinson Jr. had Alabama’s season-long run with a 23-yard gain against Florida. The only other time the Tide has gained 20 yards on the ground occurred during Trey Sanders’ 20-yard touchdown against Miami.

“We're working to make explosive plays,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. “I think we have to just execute a little bit better, give players more opportunities to make those plays. We've had some really, really good skill guys here, and the players make the plays. So those guys made a lot of explosive plays. They'd catch a slant pass and run for 70 yards. We catch a slant pass and get tackled.

“It's the players, the execution of what we have to do on each and every play so that we have a chance to make explosive plays. And giving our guys opportunities through good planning is something that we have to continue to try to do a good job of as well.”

This week, Alabama will face a Southern Miss defense that is tied for 18th nationally allowing 28 plays of 10 or more yards through its first three games.