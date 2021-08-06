Five things to watch for as Alabama opens up fall camp

The circled day on the calendar has finally arrived. Alabama will open up its fall camp today as it begins its quest to repeat as national champions. The Crimson Tide has less than a month before its season-opener against Miami on Sept. 4 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are five things we’ll be keeping an eye on until then.

Nick Saban has yet to officially name a starter at quarterback, but after the way this spring went he won’t need to. If there was any question whether or not Bryce Young was ready to step into the starting role behind center, the sophomore answered it during a stellar camp that saw him earn the confidence of coaches and teammates.

“Bryce has made a lot of improvement,” Saban said in the spring. “I think he’s a lot more confident. I think I’ve talked about this before, that we wanted to play Bryce a lot more than he got to play last year. I think the situation, the circumstances, playing 10 SEC games and being in the SEC Championship Game and the playoffs, probably didn’t get as much chance to do that as we’ve done in the past with developing quarterbacks. But I think just having all the reps that he had last year, he’s much more confident. I think he’s doing very well.”

Young was impressive in each of Alabama’s scrimmages this spring, capping off camp with an MVP performance in the A-Day game where he completed 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. According to sources close to the program, the five-star continued to impress during 7-on-7 play this summer. If Young can maintain his momentum over the next month, Alabama shouldn’t have a problem putting together another strong attack this season.

“Bryce has endless potential,” receiver John Metchie III said. “I'm excited to see him play. I think just working with him and knowing him as a friend, I'm really excited for him to get his shot.”