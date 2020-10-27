Alabama has likely seen the last of Jaylen Waddle. After breaking his ankle during the opening kickoff against Tennessee last week, Alabama’s leading receiver won’t even be able to begin heavy rehab for another 6-8 weeks, which should put an end to his junior season and perhaps his college career. Now what? While Alabama doesn’t have a like-for-like replacement for Waddle on its roster, life without the dynamic playmaker went on without a hitch over the weekend. Making his first career start in replacement of Waddle, Slade Bolden tallied a career-high six receptions for 94 yards while helping Alabama to a 48-17 win over Tennessee. With Bolden now set to take over Waddle’s role on both offense and special teams, here are five things to know about the redshirt sophomore receiver.

He’s pretty close with his starting quarterback

Both Bolden and Mac Jones spoke about their relationship this week as the two are close friends off the field. Jones was Bolden’s host when he was being recruited to Alabama out of high school. The two also take part in several throwing sessions outside of practice. “It’s funny because any time he needed a throwing partner, I was there to help because not only was it helping him, it was helping me get better,” Bolden said. “We do have that connection.” Added Jones: "I’ve got a lot of banked reps with him. He’s a guy if I ever need to throw, whether it’s at 12 at night or 6 in the morning, he’ll be there. So I always appreciate Slade and he’s going to do a good job. He’s just getting started."

He’s been compared to Julian Edelman

Former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III raised a few eyebrows last season when he revealed that Bolden was compared to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman by his teammates. “Mostly just, the way he catches the ball,” Ruggs said at the time. “He makes a lot of catches, and a lot times when he’s catching it he’s hauling it. That catches my eye a lot.” Bolden (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) and Edelman (5-foot-10, 198 pounds) both share similar builds and play in the slot as well as on special teams. Tuesday, the Alabama receiver said he has no problem being compared to the three-time Super Bowl champion. “Julian Edelman is definitely a guy I try to make my game of, and I’m thankful to be in the conversation with someone like that,” Bolden said. “At the end of the day, I’m just trying to be me and be the better Slade that I can be. But I am thankful to be in that conversation, and there are some ways he does certain things that I try to mimic.”

He’s got some moves himself

Bolden admits, he won’t be able to replace Waddle’s elite speed. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t make some plays in open space in his own right. A former Wildcat quarterback in high school, Bolden was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in Louisiana in 2017 after passing for 1,622 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 1,460 yards and 20 more scores. “If you go and watch his high school highlights, I always like watching his highlights because it gets me pretty fired up,” Jones said. “He’s making plays. So when you have somebody that can make plays like that and put him wherever you want on the field, he’s super versatile.”

He can also shine on special teams

Along with taking over Waddle’s role at slot receiver, Bolden will also assume punt return duties for the Tide. That’s nothing new for the redshirt sophomore, who has worked behind the nation’s top returner the past two years. Bolden was given just one opportunity to return a punt against Tennessee last weekend, returning four yards. Tuesday, he said he was looking forward to getting more opportunities to make plays on special teams. “Even throughout these past two years, I was Jaylen’s backup on punt return as well so every day in practice I’m working punt returns, practicing just as much as he is,” Bolden said. “Even in some games last year I remember I was able to come in the fourth quarter you know when we were up by a lot or whatever the circumstance may be. But I’m excited to showcase that part and it’s something that I haven’t done in a while since high school — especially in a game — but I’m excited to do that for sure.”

He has the respect of his teammates

Immediately following Waddle’s injury last week, Jones’ message to Bolden was simple. “I told him, ‘It’s a game, and you’re ready to roll, so just do your job,’ and he did exactly that and some,” Jones said. Bolden might have taken some by surprise with his performance against Tennessee, but his teammates have been aware of his talent for quite some time. “He’s grown tremendously,” cornerback Patrick Surtain II said during fall camp. “He’s obviously a great route runner, but also he understands the game. He’s a very consistent route-runner, and knows ins and outs of defenses, which makes him a better player.” Jones, who stepped in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa last season, is fully aware of the pressures that come with replacing a star player. The quarterback has risen to the occasion this season and has no doubt Bolden will do the same moving forward. “You just go out there and do your job, and Slade’s been doing that since he’s got here,” Jones said. “He’s one of the most improved players on our team, and he’s going to continue to grow and improve.”