TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After cruising through its season opener last weekend, No. 3 Alabama failed its first big test of the season Saturday, suffering a 34-24 defeat to Texas.

What began as a defensive struggle developed into a shootout late as Jalen Milroe rebounded from a poor start to nearly lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback victory. However, the Alabama quarterback was outdone by Texas’ Quinn Ewers, who lit up the Tide’s secondary to help the Longhorns pull away for the victory.

Here are fvie takeaways from the game.