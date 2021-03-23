Alabama will hold its first of two pro days Tuesday as nine Crimson Tide players are set to showcase their skills to NFL scouts. According to Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Christian Barmore, Deonte Brown, Alex Leatherwood, Thomas Fletcher, Miller Forristall, Mac Jones, Joshua McMillon, Patrick Surtain II, and Carl Tucker will participate in the event while Landon Dickerson, Najee Harris, Dylan Moses, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will sit out due to injury. Following Tuesday’s pro day, Alabama will hold an additional pro day on March 30. Both events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT with the SEC Network and NFL Network carrying live coverage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here’s a look at some of the storylines headlining Tuesday’s workout.

Can Mac Jones throw his way into the top 10?

Mac Jones isn’t going to blow anyone away with his time in the 40-yard dash, but Tuesday should give the right-hander an opportunity to flash his arm strength and precision during the throwing portion of the workout. Monday, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks spoke about the importance of Jones’ throwing session, stating that it could play a big part in how teams view the Alabama quarterback in comparison to other elite passers in the class. “Remember, everyone’s going to have the workouts of Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence in mind, and you want to be able to envision Mac Jones being in that group,” said Brooks, who previously served as a regional college scout for the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. “I know we’ve put him in that group in conversation, but physically, talent-wise, does he deserve to be in that tier? He needs to show people that he has enough arm talent and ability to deserve to be in the conversation of the big four of the quarterback position.” Jones is widely projected as the fifth-best quarterback prospect in the draft behind Lawrence, Wilson, Fields and Lance. Jumping one or more of those passers would likely see him land somewhere in the top 10.

Can Patrick Surtain II prove he’s the top corner?

Like Jones, Patrick Surtain II is also aiming to break into the top 10 as he looks to prove he’s the top cornerback in this year’s draft. Both the Denver Broncos at No. 9 and Dallas Cowboys at No. 10 are in need of a cornerback and could be landing spots for the Alabama defensive back. Surtain, 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, has the size NFL teams covet. He also has the pedigree as he is the son of a three-time Pro Bowler.