Five-star WR recaps official visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide
Rakim Jarrett, five-star wide receiver from St. Johns College High School in Washington, D.C., took his much anticipated official visit to Alabama this weekend. Jarrett went in-depth about his week...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news