Carnell Tate was one of only five newly minted five-star prospects unveiled as part of Rivals Rankings Week earlier today. A ranking that he more than justified with his stellar play at Chicago's Pylon 7-on7 over the weekend. Tate has added mass to his 6-foot-2 frame, has developed into an incredibly smooth and polished route runner, and continues to display phenomenal ball skills.

The 2023 IMG Academy (FL) receiver has spent the last few months navigating the coaching carousel, picking up numerous offers, and planning school visits. Following his strong showing over the weekend, Tate gave an update on his recruitment and discussed his future plans.