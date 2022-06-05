Five-star WR Brandon Inniss has amazing official visit to Alabama

Brandon Inniss, five-star wide receiver from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, took his official visit to Alabama this weekend. It was also his first ever trip to Tuscaloosa. He described the visit as "amazing" and enjoyed the time spent with the Crimson Tide.

"What stood out to me is the fact that all the coaches and people I talked with at the university want the same thing for the athlete," Inniss said. "I spent a good amount of time with Coach Saban.

"He was talking about what they can do for me right now, but not only right now, 40 years from now as well. He also was talking about if I decide to come to Alabama I’ll be set for life basically because of all the connections they have."

Inniss noted there was a little bit of "this is Nick Saban" factor prior to meeting face-to-face with the seven-time national championship head coach. He said after meeting with him, "it was just the opposite. We were just genuinely having a good time and enjoying our time together."

The nation's top receiver traveled to Tuscaloosa with his parents and younger sister. He is scheduled to take his next official visit to Ohio State on June 17-19. The former Oklahoma commitment is also working on an official visit to LSU. He does not have a time-frame for a decision.

He is familiar with a few current Crimson Tide players especially freshman defensive back Earl Little Jr., who played alongside Inniss last season. Inisss was hosted by former American Heritage star Dallas Turner, who transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, prior to his senior season.

"It was a good vibe hanging around those guys," he said. "Really what they said was if you come in, do what you need to do and stay focused then you will be all good!"

Inniss added, "Alabama is in a great place in my recruitment." He said he knew everything about the football program prior to the visit, but was surprised to learn more about the academic side and how much assistance is provided for student-athletes.

"I like how they produce their wide receivers to the NFL,' Innnis said during the spring evaluation period. "I like how everybody talks about Alabama. There is never anything bad that I hear about them."