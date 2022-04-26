Five-star WR Brandon Inniss eager for first visit to Alabama

The University of Alabama has been on the short list of favorites for Brandon Inniss, the No. 1 wide receiver in the country for more than a year. Inniss committed to Oklahoma last August, but re-opened his recruitment after Lincoln Riley bolted from Norman to Los Angeles as the new head coach at USC.

Inniss remains interested in playing for Coach and visited the Trojans in March. He also took visits this year to Florida State, Miami and USC. He was scheduled to visit Alabama twice, but unfortunately had to cancel both trips.

Many considered Alabama as a team that would benefit the most when Inniss decommitted from the Sooners because of his early high interest in the Crimson Tide, but it’s hard to tell without taking a visit to Tuscaloosa. That will change, however, as Inniss will take his first official visit to Alabama on June 3-5.

"I can't believe it myself," Inniss responded about this the first visit to Alabama. "I am just looking forward to having a good time, talking with coaches and see what vibes the campus are giving me."

The Tide's success at the receiver position is well established including players from south Florida (Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper) and also one currently playing for the Miami Dolphins (Jaylen Waddle). There are several others including Julio Jones, former Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, Robert Foster and Cam Sims.

Alabama will have two more players drafted at the position this week as Jameson Williams is expected to go in the first round, potentially the No. 1 receiver off the board. John Metchie is also likely drafted in the first four rounds.

"I talked to Coach Saban two weeks ago," the five-star receiver said. "It was a great conversation. He was going over their wide receiver spots that will open when I get there. He said I will be playing the roll of John Metchie. He also said he couldn't wait for me to get up there for the first time and have a conversation with him in-person."

Inniss said he expects Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and cornerbacks coach/area recruiter Travaris Robinson to attend his spring practice on Friday. It's clear the national powerhouse is amping up its efforts prior to his trip to Tuscaloosa.

"I talk to the coaches every week," he said. "I mostly talk to T-Rob because of the relationship we had when he was here at Miami. I talk to Coach Wiggins weekly now. I feel like Alabama is starting to come on real heavy now in the past couple of weeks."

Alabama has developed one former American Heritage star who currently stars for the Denver Broncos, Pat Surtain II. The two didn't play together, but Surtain's father coached Inniss last season after he transferred from TRU Prep Academy. He played alongside Alabama signee Earl Little Jr. during his junior season.

"Earl has been on me since he signed," Inniss said. "We have been talking about colleges and he will be like, "B, you where it's at, Roll Tide!' Definitely knowing him playing that come from Heritage that went to Alabama and were successful is a plus."

Inniss is uncertain when he will make a decision. He is focused on his football team since spring practice started on Monday. He will enjoy summer visits including the trip to Alabama where he will learn a lot more about what the Crimson Tide has to offer.

"I like how they produce their wide receivers to the NFL," he concluded. "I like how everybody talks about Alabama and that there is never anything bad that I hear about them."

Watch junior season highlights!