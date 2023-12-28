CARSON, Calif. — Alabama had a special visitor during Thursday’s Rose Bowl practice as Southern California cornerback Domani Jackson was on hand to watch the Crimson Tide work out. Jackson, a sophomore, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He will have two years of eligibility at his next school.

Alabama held Thursday’s practice at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Jackson, a Santa Ana, California native, was admitted into practice shortly before the 15-minute media viewing period. He watched the team practice and also received a handshake from Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Alabama and Michigan are considered to be the two biggest contenders for Jackson, who entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 18. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback is coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded 33 tackles and three pass breakups over 11 starts.

Alabama is set to lose both of its starting cornerbacks this offseason as Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have both been projected as first-round picks in next year’s NFL draft.

Louisiana-Laffayette transfer Trey Amos, the team’s top reserve cornerback, was not included in Alabama’s Senior Day and will have another year of eligibility remaining if he elects to return next year. The Crimson Tide also returns four other scholarship cornerbacks in Jahlil Hurley, Antonio Kite, Earl Little and Dezz Ricks. Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class includes two Rivals100 cornerbacks in Jaylen Mbakwe and Zabien Brown. Jackson played with Brown at Mater Dei High School.