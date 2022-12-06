Coaches from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State attended Caleb Downs’ game Friday night. He noticed and appreciated all who attended as he sticks with his Crimson Tide commitment but is being majorly pursued by some heavy hitters.

The new five-star safety from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek committed to Alabama in July and has stuck by that pledge.

“There is always going to be interest there in every school,” Downs said. “At the end of the day, I’m committed to Alabama and that’s all that needs to be said right now.

“Just everything that’s been there. God has blessed me and God told me to go there. That’s where I feel I’m safe. Coach [Charles] Kelly, coach [Nick] Saban, they’re going to put me in the best position.”

Fellow Alabama commit Justice Haynes, the top-rated running back in the 2023 class, stopped by Mill Creek to support Downs and the five-star safety noticed. For some time, Haynes chatted with Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee - always recruiting - but the No. 1 back remains committed to the Crimson Tide as well.

“I knew [Haynes] was here,” Downs said. “We talked about it Wednesday. That’s my brother. That’s my partner. I love that guy and I appreciate him coming out.”

Intrigue picked up even more recently when Downs showed up at Ohio State’s game against Michigan. Despite the Buckeyes’ loss, the five-star said he took away something valuable from his time in Columbus.

“Just how big football is there,” Downs said.

“That game is a different type of game. It’s not comparable to anything else, the way they take it, how serious they take it and they have great football up there and a great school.”

The feeling now in Downs’ recruitment is that if he decides to flip, Ohio State would have the best shot at landing him but he remains locked in with the Crimson Tide heading toward the early signing period.