Five-star Ryan Williams decommits from Bama following Saban news
The first casualty in the post Nick Saban era at Alabama went down just a couple of hours after news broke of his retirement.
Ryan Williams, the five-star wide receiver committed to the Crimson Tide for more than a calendar year, backed off of his commitment to the program on Wednesday night. The Saraland (Ala.) High School star had been pledged to the in-state program since Oct. 8, 2022.
MORE ON SABAN'S RETIREMENT: Which coaches should Bama be calling soon? | Which 2024 prospects will be critical for the next Bama coach to keep? | Five-stars that did and didn't live up to expectations under Saban at Bama | Who's next at Alabama? | Legend retires | Tough shoes to fill on and off field | Hidden gems of Saban's recruiting classes
*****
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
The state's reigning Mr. Football had of course planned on playing for Saban in college, even commenting on the matter last summer in front of several reporters.
"We've talked about that, of course," Williams said on June 23, 2022, referencing Saban retiring. "He said he's gonna be coaching until he croaks over...so he's got some time."
Williams, who reclassified from the class of 2025 up to 2024, plans on signing a National Letter of Intent on his 17th birthday, Feb. 9. National Signing Day is two days prior, but prospects can ink with future programs beyond that point. The senior had previously set up three official visits ahead of the final decision, to Alabama the weekend of Jan. 20, Texas the weekend of Jan. 27 and to Auburn the weekend of Jan. 3.
Alabama underwent several coaching changes since the end of the 2023 season, yet on Jan. 3 after wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins left for Texas A&M, Williams said he was still on board with UA. The rationale to stay on board one week ago came via Saban and other coaches' reassurance.
"I'm just waiting to see who we (Alabama) get next," he said after the Under Armour All-America Game. "I've got to build a fast relationship with him before my signing day. But I've been talking to coach (Tommy) Rees, coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Saban."
Williams now sits as the nation's top uncommitted recruit in the class of 2024.