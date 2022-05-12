Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin talks latest offer from Alabama

Julian Sayin, 2024 five-star quarterback from Carlsbad High School in California, added another major offer to his resume on Wednesday when the University of Alabama joined the party after Holmon Wiggins (assistant head coach of offense and wide receivers) attended his practice.

"It's definitely exciting," Sayin replied when asked about his latest offer from the Crimson Tide. "What Alabama has done in college football speaks for itself. It seems every year they are in the national championship. It's really intriguing to me as a program."

Sayin was named one of the top 10 performers who participated in the Rivals Camp Series this spring (all camps). He finished his sophomore season with 2,769 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

"Sayin is as technically sound as they come at the quarterback position. He has great power when he throws the ball down the field and toward the sideline, but he also has the ability to put touch on his passes when needed.

It's easy to see that Sayin is very comfortable performing in the camp environment, with different receivers on each rep and different speeds to adjust to on the fly. Already a five-star, the California standout has all the tools to be a multiyear starter at a major Power Five program."- Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.

Alabama has extended several 2024 offers at the position in the last few weeks as assistant coaches visit schools for spring evaluations. CJ Carr, Rivals100 from Saline High School in Michigan, Elijah Brown, Rivals100 from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California and Michael Van Buren, four-star from St. Frances High School in Baltimore, have all added recent offers from Alabama.

Coach Wiggins informed the top quarterback on the West Coast the Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien also plans to visit this spring. Sayin isn't sure his summer schedule quite yet, but is considering a visit with the Crimson Tide.

Sayin has easily noticed the recent success at the position in Tuscaloosa with first rounders like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, also hails from the Golden State. He is projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft next year if he decides to forego his senior season.

"It's definitely cool seeing what Bryce did being a California guy," he said. "It’s something I've noticed. They're always putting out first round QBs (quarterbacks)."

Watch sophomore season highlights!