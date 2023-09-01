Peyton Woodyard knows how to play patient.

The five-star Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco waited years after his recruitment began to pick a college program and he'll wait a matter of weeks to get back on the field after a minor knee injury cut his 2023 season debut short last weekend.

Even after the initial commitment to Georgia in January, it was apparent other coaching staffs wouldn't slow down for the safety projection. USC, Ohio State and Alabama, nearly six months later, proved persistent enough to get Woodyard back on campus for official visits and one of the trips would alter his trajectory.

It was the Alabama adventure the weekend of June 23, the last of the official visit swings he made throughout the month.

"After that first day of the official visit, I would look at my parents and they were just giving me looks," Woodyard told Rivals, smiling. "It was just like, 'this feels nice. This feels right.'

"They knew it was my dream school and my dad's favorite school. It's one thing to play at your dream school, it's another to be a priority to play at your dream school."