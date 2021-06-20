Five-star OT Zach Rice impressed by the numbers at Alabama
Zach Rice, five-star offensive tackle from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Virginia, took his third official visit this weekend. Rice spoke with BamaInsider as he was boarding a plane to re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news