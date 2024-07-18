Five-star OT Jackson Cantwell talks top schools
Jackson Cantwell is one of the premier players in the 2026 recruiting class. The five-star offensive tackle from Nixa (Mo.) has trimmed his list of schools down to 14.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news