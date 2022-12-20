Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama he announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is the No. 14 player in the country and is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class.

Proctor becomes the third five-star prospect and the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide lost former commit, Raymond Pulido, when he announced his intentions to sign with Arizona on Sunday.

Proctor chose Alabama over Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Missouri and Oregon.