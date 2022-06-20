Five-star offensive lineman sees why Alabama is elite

Samson Okunlola, five-star offensive tackle from Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, received an offer from the University of Alabama a month ago. He included Alabama in his top nine schools a few weeks later. Okunlola had never been to Alabama prior to the official visit this past weekend.

He was joined by his parents and brother during their first trip to Tuscaloosa. He also took an official visit to Michigan State and an unofficial visit to Georgia. Okunlola will visit Miami this weekend. His remaining two official visits will take place early in the fall prior to making a decision.

Alabama needed to make a strong, lasting impression on the elite lineman to have a chance at signing him in December. He departed Tuscaloosa with a great feeling for the Crimson Tide.

"The visit was great," Okunlola said. "What stood out to me is just how much they educate their players for life after football. They prepare you for the real world.

"My player was T-Book (Alabama freshman offensive lineman Tyler Booker). He was just telling me that if you come to Bama you have to grind. You have to put in a lot of hard work, but you are going to develop and get a great education. It’s what he loves about Alabama. It was a good experience; both of us also being from the Northeast."

Alabama is pushing for several high-quality offensive linemen in this class. It's a priority position with Alabama planning to sign at least five at the position. It's a significant undertaking for first-year offensive line coach, Eric Wolford.

Coach Wolford has developed a good connection with Okunlola in just a short time period. Okunlola described him as, "a great dude and great coach who is straightforward with you."

Coach Saban laid out the potential plan they have in place which has been a similar route for other top linemen including recent first round pick, Evan Neal.

"The meeting with Coach Saban was great," the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country said. "It was a real cool experience. I found out how down-to-earth and wise he really is. He is just another cool dude and cool coach.

"He was talking to me about coming in as a freshman and how you have to get your body and mind right. You have to get ready to grind. They see me as a left tackle, but asked if I am willing to start out at guard and then move to tackle.

"That's what they have done with several top linemen there. They start them out at guard and then move them. I'm fine with it as long as I eventually move to left tackle. I am just trying to get on the field as quickly as I can."

Okunlola said Alabama "for sure" improved its chances after the visit. He also said his family thought it was a "great experience and loved it." It’s possible he returns to Tuscaloosa during the season prior to a decision.

"My favorite part of the visit was just hanging out with the players and being able to talk to them about what it's like there," Okunlola said. "Alabama is a good program. They have a good strength staff and good rehab staff. Everything there is pretty elite.

The five-star linemen plans to major in Business Management. He talked about a few other factors helping him lead to his commitment.

"Development is a major factor," he said. "How can they develop me as a student and player. I also am interested in the education connections. I want to go somewhere that has a strong alumni base. A stable coaching staff is also important; a stable head coach who will be there while I am there. I want to generally like the school and the players."