Five-star Jayden Wayne speaks with Nick Saban

Jayden Wayne, five-star defensive end from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, was once considered a strong lean to Alabama. He named the Crimson Tide his leader earlier in his recruitment, but it is no longer the case. He still has high interest in Alabama and will take an official visit this fall.

The root of other schools pulling even or ahead appears to stem from his future position. Several programs talked with Wayne early in process about playing tight end. It has shifted to strictly playing outside linebacker/edge rusher on defense. Each of his finalists are recruiting him for defense with Alabama as the lone exception.

"Coach Saban said I am definitely a priority," Wayne said after a Zoom call with Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday evening. "He still really wants me at tight end or outside linebacker, but I have a lot more opportunity (at Alabama) at tight end.

"He said Alabama has everything to make me a better person and player. He said I need to focus on education and also being a well-rounded person on-and-off the field. I shouldn't get sidetracked by NIL opportunities because they'll be there."

Alabama outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler visited Wayne during the spring evaluation period. He has formed a good relationship with the first year assistant coach along with tight ends coach Joe Cox who is also a new addition to the Tide's staff.

The conversation on Tuesday was also between his parents and Coach Saban. Wayne has met with Coach Saban on three occasions. He earned an offer from Alabama last summer during the Tide's camp. He returned with his family during the fall and also attended Junior Day earlier this year.

"I was a little nervous, but it definitely felt good," the No. 10 overall recruit said about his conversation with Coach Saban. "He makes me feel confident about playing for Alabama. He really likes my hands and my footwork. He thinks I have all the tools to be successful at the next level."

Alabama is expected to continue recruiting Wayne a tight end or outside linebacker. He will take four official visits in June, but will save his final official visit for Alabama sometime in the fall. He is also considering a return to Tuscaloosa this summer for an unofficial visit.

"The brotherhood," he said after his last trip to Tuscaloosa as to what stands out about Alabama. "They compete for nattys (national championships) every year and just being coached by the best. They can help me get closer to my dream which is to get drafted by the NFL in the first round. I know I can be developed and get my degree.”

Wayne took an official visit to Georgia this past weekend. He is scheduled to visit LSU (June 10-12), Miami (June 17-19), and Oregon (June 24-26). He will likely return to those schools in the fall for unofficial visits prior to making a decision.

"I really like playing edge,” Wayne responded when asked how much of a factor playing on defense is in his decision, “but I still like Alabama a lot."