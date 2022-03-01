Five-star Jayden Wayne excited to meet with new coaches in Tuscaloosa

Jayden Wayne, five-star defensive end from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, is a familiar name to college football fans across the country. He has visited the University of Alabama twice in the last year. He will return with his parents on April 2 for an unofficial visit.

Wayne had an outstanding junior season with 79 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. He also added 18 receptions for 269 yards and five touchdowns as a tight end.

Alabama had discussed both sides of the ball with the talented athlete and recently had coaching changes at the positions. Coleman Hutzler replaced Sal Sunseri as the Tide's outside linebackers coach. Coach Sunseri moved to an off-the-field role. Joe Cox replaced Drew Svoboda who also moved off-the-field for the Tide.

"I have been talking to Coach Hutzler and Coach Cox," Wayne said. "I am excited to meet with them. Coach Cox really likes me. They want me at either position, defensive end or tight end. I am on both boards.

"I'll do anything to help the team, but I prefer defensive end or outside linebacker. I like scoring touchdowns though. They are talking to me about both. They said it's my choice. Nick Saban thinks I can be elite at both. I just have to pick one."

Wayne did not know Coach Cox or Coach Hutzler prior to their arrival in Tuscaloosa, but said the coaching changes does not impact his position with the Tide. He did mention a good relationship with former Florida defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, who has reportedly joined the Alabama staff as a defensive analyst.

Wayne hopes to receive a few answers from Alabama when he visits next month. He also looks forward to seeing more areas of the Tide's campus and spending time with the best defensive player in college football.

"How do they see me being used," he said when asked what questions he will have for Alabama. "I want to be the one that replaces Will Anderson. I know I can play right away. I want to win a natty (national championship).

"I would like to see the dorms and spend more time with some of the players like Will Anderson."

Wayne said he is receiving the most attention from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, USC and Washington. He has several visits scheduled this spring including USC this weekend. He also plans to visit Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina and Oregon.

"My biggest takeaway would be Alabama set the standard on how my visits should be," Wayne said after the trip to Tuscaloosa in the fall. "They treated me and my family really well. They really made me feel comfortable, like family. The players seem happy to grind for the team. It's like a brotherhood."