Alabama basketball officially added another five-star recruit to its 2024 class. Wednesday, the Crimson Tide announced the signing of Derrion Reid, who ranks as the No. 22 overall player and No. 8 small forward in this year’s class.

"We are thrilled to welcome Derrion and his family to the University of Alabama. Derrion is a top-10 player in the country because of his versatility on offense and can guard multiple positions on defense," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "He possesses elite athleticism with the ability to finish above the rim, has great size for his position and can score in a multitude of ways. He excelled in the state of Georgia and has continued to thrive during his time at Prolific Prep. Not only is he a great player but he will be a great ambassador for the university and has excelled in the classroom. We couldn’t be more excited to have Derrion and his family join our program.”

Reid, 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, committed to Alabama in December, choosing the Crimson Tide over Florida State in Georgia. He joins five-star forward Aiden Sherrell (No. 18 overall, No. 2 power forward) and four-star forward Naasir Cunningham (No. 47 overall, No. 15 small forward) as the Tide’s three signees. Alabama ranks No. 7 in the 2024 Rivals team rankings.