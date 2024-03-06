TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keon Keeley has a new home at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide opened its doors to practice Wednesday, allowing reporters to see roughly 30 minutes of its workout. One thing that stood out from the viewing period was Keeley, who worked exclusively with the defensive linemen.

Keeley is listed as a linebacker on Alabama’s roster and spent his freshman season working with the outside linebackers last year. However, the five-star defender will essentially serve as a defensive end as he’s set to take on the Bandit role in Kane Wommack’s new 4-2-5 defense.

Wommack’s Bandit role serves as the heavy end on the defensive line. Wednesday, the first-year defensive coordinator described the position, stating it calls for a versatile defender who can play in the 9-technique (outside the tight end), the 5-technique (on the outside shoulder of the tackle) or the 4i-technique (on the inside of the tackle). Generally, it will see the defender play with his hand in the dirt.

Keeley is currently listed at 6-foot-5, 242 pounds on Alabama's official roster. While that might be a bit undersized for the Bandit role at the moment, Wommack sees potential in the long run.

“When you look at Keon, you see his frame, how he’s developed just even in the last year here,” Wommack said following Wednesday’s practice. “I think he’s got a frame that is going to grow more into that Bandit role for us. … I think as you see what Keon’s developing into and what he may develop into at the next level, it’s probably a better fit for him.”

That being said, there’s going to be a growing process over the next few months — both on the field and in the weight room.

When asked, Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach said there isn’t an exact weight needed to play the Bandit role. However, Keeley will have to put on roughly 20 pounds in order to match the Tide’s other options at the position such as LT Overton (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) and Jah-Marien Latham (6-foot-3, 275 pounds).

So far, he's off to a good start.

“He’s done well,” Roach said. “He’s bought into the program, the principles and values. You know, he’s worked his butt off. He’s gained a little weight and got bigger and rushed well. We’ll keep continuing to develop him and give him the opportunity to be the best player he can be.”

Keeley also has a ways to go before he masters his new position. During Wednesday’s viewing period, there were multiple times when Roach had to correct the redshirt freshman during individual drills. After critiquing Keeley several times on one particular rep, Roach pulled the defender over to the side and calmly explained the drill one-on-one with him before sending him back on his way.

The transition is going to take time, but Roach is confident the results will be well worth the wait.

“A lot of people think you just go play D-line, you put your hand down and you run after the quarterback,” Roach said. “That’s not necessarily the case. And that kid has to learn how to play the position, just like anything else. Just explaining to him what to do so he doesn’t get frustrated and he can go out there and perform how you're asking him to do it and letting him know why he’s doing it. I think when you do that, that’s coaching. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”

As for Keeley’s role on the field, Roach says it’s not much different than what the defender was called to do as a stand-up edge rusher last season. However, it should see him land more playing time. Despite coming to Alabama as the No. 5 player in last year’s recruiting class, Keeley failed to see the field during his first season in Tuscaloosa.

Roach said that could change this fall.

“We’ll get him on the field more,” Roach said. “That’d be the best thing. Again, he’s bought in. He works hard every day. He wants to know what he’s got to do to get better, and we’re going to continue to do that and develop that kid. He’s a great athlete, great kid, great student-athlete, so he’s got everything you need.”